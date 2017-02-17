lorde fans are going wild over this possible album release date

Lorde's highly anticipated sophomore album isn't all that far away, and we're crossing our fingers this post on Republic Records's website means what we think in does. A page on the site, captured by Twitter user @PopCrave, lists "Lorde (Confidential Title) 3/7" on the agenda for an upcoming meeting. Could we get an album on March 7? A single, at least? Here's hoping.

It's been a few years since we've heard from the talented kiwi songwriter, who shared her first album when she was just 16. She's 20 now, and promises her sound has grown bigger, bolder, and more ambitious with her. "The party is about to start," she wrote in a November note, "I am about to show you the new world."