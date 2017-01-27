looks like frank ocean and calvin harris have been collaborating

When the publicity shy Frank dropped Blonde last year, we thought we'd never hear from him again, until, I don't know, the next presidential election? But lo and behold, it seems he hasn't scuttled back from whence he came. In fact, he's been more vocal than ever.

He wore Vans to the White House with his mama, spoke to a reporter for three seconds about the OG POTUS, and even wrote a few lines on his Tumblr condemning Donald Trump's inauguration. And now it would seem he's back with a brand new musical offering, having teamed up with the one and only Calvin Harris. Taking to Snapchat, the Scottish producer slid the track into a live stream, as he cruised along a Californian road, windows rolled down, a light breeze in his hair. Absolutely lit.

FBF: It's 2012 and a pre-Channel Orange Frank Ocean is on the pages of i-D.