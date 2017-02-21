london will honor david bowie with a three story lightning bolt sculpture

A huge, permanent David Bowie memorial is planned for central Brixton, where the icon was born. Dubbed #ZiggyZag, the memorial takes the form of a 9 meter (three storey) high lightning bolt, which mimics the iconic red and blue makeup Bowie wore on the cover of Aladdin Sane. The memorial will stand in Tunstall Road, which is directly opposite the entrance to the Brixton tube station and is the location of an existing David Bowie mural. It's where fans gathered on January 10, 2016 — the day Bowie died.

Created by This Ain't Rock'n'Roll, who also designed the Brixton Pound notes, the "bolt from above" memorial has been developed in consultation with David Bowie's teams in London and New York, and has the support of Lambeth Council, the Brixton Pound team, and the Southbank Centre, where the design was unveiled today.

"Startling, stupid, and utterly joyous in equal measure, this is a piece of public art that the whole community can be proud of," says Charlie Waterhouse of This Ain't Rock'n'Roll. "It's totally Brixton, utterly Bowie." Leader of Lambeth Council, Cllr Lib Peck adds "Brixton has become central to David Bowie's huge legacy, so what better place for this stunning and imaginative memorial to this locally born legend."

The project is crowdfunding for £1 million, with a range of artworks, limited edition prints, and mementos including T-shirts, jewelry, and pins as rewards for donations.

Get more info and donate to the David Bowie memorial here.