london fashion week fall/winter 17 was super kawaii

It was ruffle mania over at Ryan Lo, who collaborated with Hello Kitty on a collection accessorized with plastic fantastic jewelry. Makeup by Isamaya Ffrench was bold; hair was worn in the sort of manga pigtails that Hatsune Miku would be proud of, complete with color-clashing bangs. This cutie is probably walking down the runway on her way to a Kyary Pamyu Pamyu concert, and she's probably very excited.

Giant fluffy sweater? CHECK. Tiny candy-colored bag? CHECK. Rainbow bag charms? CHECK. Cute bob haircut? CHECK. It looks to us like this House of Holland number is straight up kawaii.

Look at the face on that little Anya Hindmarch bag! Never mind the socks and furry sandals —or the huge furry hat for that matter — it's the completely adorable bear bag hanging around this model's neck that wins major cute points here.

In true Molly Goddard fashion, fall/winter 17 was full of puffy party dresses. This pretty pink number was paired with silver sequin boots made for walking through Harajuku, crying out to be stopped and street styled by the passing press.

Mimi Wade's fuzzy baby blue mini dress has a ruffle hem and — casually — loads of big white clouds filling its sky. Over the knee socks in a matching blue bring an element of schoolgirl to this statement look.

Just in case Henry Holland's big fluffy thing wasn't big or fluffy enough for you, Huishan Zhang raised the stakes with this coat of monster proportions. Definitely a friendly monster, we imagine she frequents the trippy Kawaii Monster Cafe in Shibuya.

Bora Aksu went more Babymetal than the rest, with this monochrome check look that veers in the direction of Victoriana. This model breaks the black and white rule with her pink hair and doesn't care that her top is see-through.