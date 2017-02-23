​london-based designers pack the 2017 lvmh prize shortlist

British designers make up seven of the 21 names shortlisted for the 2017 LVMH Prize. In the running for the prestigious, and lucrative, international award are Martine Rose, Molly Goddard, Charles Jeffery LOVERBOY, Richard Malone, Dilara Findikoglu, Daniel W. Fletcher, and Nabil Nayal. They are joined on the list by international brands including Tokyo-based Ambush by Yoon Ahn, and Berlin collective GmbH.

The award, which comes with €300,000 in prize money and a year of mentoring from LVMH, is judged by a panel of the world's top designers: J.W. Anderson, Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenzo and Opening Ceremony designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, Phoebe Philo, and Riccardo Tisci.

Every LVMH Prize to date has been won by a London-based label — a testament to the UK capital's unique fashion culture and ability to spotlight and support emerging design talent. Thomas Tait won the inaugural award in 2014, Marques'Almeida took it in 2015, and Grace Wales Bonner claimed the 2016 prize.

The 2017 LVMH Prize winner will be announced by the judges at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in June 2017.

www.lvmhprize.com