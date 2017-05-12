​listen to xl founder richard russell’s new ep feat giggs, sampha, obongjayar and more

He's been sharing snippets for some time and today, XL founder and all round very good music man, Richard Russell, has unveiled his new collaborative project Everything Is Recorded. A nod to the revolving cast of musicians who pass through his West London studio The Copper House (as opposed to say, Donald Trump's policy on private meetings), it sees an eclectic host of artists -- from Sampha to Giggs, Obongjayar to Warren Ellis -- join forces for a five track EP of heavily idiosyncratic, RR production.

You can listen to the whole thing on Youtube (what a time to be alive) and, by all accounts, more releases from the collective are set to be knocked out later in the year. We've got our weekly Soundtrack to the Weekend going up this afternoon but, to be honest, you wouldn't go far wrong chucking this on as well. Have a listen below why don't you.