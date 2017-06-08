listen to the aaliyah and beyoncé duet of your 90s dreams

Looks like Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau isn't the only hookup making us dream of an alternate reality. This perfect matchmaking exercise comes courtesy of 19-year-old producer Amorphous, who has masterminded a collaboration 20 years in the making: a duet featuring Aaliyah and Beyoncé. "Remixed Beyoncé's 'All Night' with Aaliyah's 'One In A Million,'" the Orlando teen tweeted of his decade-spanning mash-up. "Two friends who I really wish had the chance to work together." Don't we all.

It's not impossible that Baby Girl and Queen Bey would have collided on their own accord at some point. On the 15th anniversary of Aaliyah's tragic death in 2001, Beyoncé posted a throwback tribute to the R&B icon — a video of her pre-Jay self interviewing Aaliyah (and gushing about D'Angelo) at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards. Bey has also thanked Aaliyah for being an early supporter of Destiny's Child. Amorphous, meanwhile, wasn't born when "One in a Million" was released in 1996, but that's just testament to the Missy Elliott and Timberland-assisted slow jam being well ahead of its time. Happy #TBT.