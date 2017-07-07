About

      listen to blue ivy carter's impressive freestyle rap game

      'Boom shakalaka / Everything in shaka.'


      Jay-Z's 4:44 was one hell of a way to ensure that The Twins aren't the only Carters making headlines. Clocking in at just over half an hour, the deeply personal new album includes: Hova apologizing to Beyoncé for cheating on her, momma Gloria Carter coming out (or being outed) as a lesbian, a reference to the infamous Met Gala #Liftgate, and guest vocals courtesy of buddies Frank Ocean and James Blake. Oh, and a killer freestyle rap verse by Jayoncé's five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Sir and Rumi who?

      Blue's rhymes are a challenging listen, comparable to other rap luminaries like Young Thug who push the boundaries of language with what has been referred to as "gibberish." The most catchy part is the club-ready "Boom shakalaka / Everything in shaka," though Blue really comes for her crown with more symbolic bars like "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life." As the internet points out, the lyric is likely a reference to the glass ceiling that must normally be shattered in order for women and minorities to achieve greatness, and the fact that Blue's parents are super rich, i.e. their mansion ceilings are so high you literally can't even see them. Blue even has her own fan club: the Ivy League. Not bad for someone who just started elementary school. 

