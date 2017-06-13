lindsay lohan and ron weasley are starring in a sitcom together

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Quiz: who are the best two redheads ever? Is it:

A) LiLo And Ron Weasley

B) Jessica Rabbit and Susan Sarandon

C) Grace Coddington and Annie

D) Julianne Moore and Geri Halliwell

E) Lilo and Ron Weasley

It's LiLo And Ron Weasley, of course.

Or rather, Rupert Grint. Y'know, the guy who plays Ron Weasley, who probs hates being known as Ron Weasley, who probs wishes websites would just stop calling him Ron Weasley in their headlines.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

New British sitcom, Sick Note, may well be Rupert's chance to break out of the wizarding world while Lindsay simultaneously takes a break from her early retirement/swanning around taking selfies in the sun. It follows a young insurance rep and compulsive liar (Rupert) who is wrongly diagnosed with a fatal disease: the upshot of which is that his friends start treating him nicely. Sadly, it turns out to be a misdiagnosis, and well, let's just say there's living a lie and then there's living a lie.

Also starring Don Johnson — aka Dakota's dad (or the guy from Miami Vice if you are old enough) the show is airing in the UK this fall. We'll have to wait for season two to see Lilo make an appearance, which thankfully has already been filmed, because there are a lot of beaches out there and a lot of sun that needs selfie-ing in.