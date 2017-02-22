lily-rose depp and vanessa paradis pose together to aid planned parenthood

Just when you thought Lily-Rose Depp couldn't get any more beautiful, here she is posing next to her equally beautiful mother Vanessa Paradis in the second issue of Our City of Angels.

Shot by David Mushegain and directed by LRD's rumored boyfriend, British model Ash Stymest, the mother and daughter are pictured in a loving embrace. Dressed in matching hotel robes, they sit beside a table decked with the most delicious patisseries you can imagine. Behind them is a mountain of Chanel shopping bags. The image seems to paint a story of a mother and daughter retreating to their hotel room for tea after a tiring day of shopping in Paris. Trop chic!

Copies of Our City of Angels are available for sale at French boutique Colette, with all proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood.

