lily allen made an aptly titled mixtape for new president donald trump

One paper-thin silver lining of Donald Trump having so much power in his hands is the knowledge that they are still tiny hands. In fact they may appear even smaller now that they're holding so many bigly things.

While the majority of Americans are reeling from the bizarre dystopian inauguration speech the now-president delivered earlier today, many people overseas have feelings about it too. One of them is Lily Allen, who has channeled them into a new mixtape for our new Commander-in-Chief. It's aptly titled "He's Got The Whole World, In His Tiny Hands."

Unfortunately, the playlist is not 100% hand-themed, but it does feature quality jams from Rihanna, Frank Sinatra, and A Tribe Called Quest, along with a few of Lily's own not-so-subtly titled contributions — such as "The Fear" and "Fuck You." 3 Doors Down are conspicuously absent, as are Soft Sensuality and Poetic Cadence. But it's sure a great way to get fired up for the Women's March on Washington tomorrow.