lil yachty is finally a creative designer at nautica

Everyone's favorite seafaring red-headed rapper, Lil Yachty, has two new videos out today. One is for his Summer Songs 2 track "Shoot Out the Roof," and one announces a new design partnership with — who else — Nautica. Yachty and the heritage apparel brand first connected when he fronted Nautica's Urban Outfitters capsule collection last year, but now they're taking their relationship to the next level with a full-fledged design partnership. Yachty will be designing his own Nautica capsule collections, reports WWD, as the brand's creative designer for 2017. The practiced fashion model — Yachty has also posed for Yeezy and Alexander Wang — will also star in Nautica's campaign ads.

We teamed up with Lil Yachty for some high fashion fun on set in New York City. Check out the video & shop his Nautica favorites here! pic.twitter.com/du4kF7rdo1 — Nautica (@nautica) January 5, 2017

"Nautica is like a part of me," said Lil Yachty. "It's for kids, sailors, grown men, and cool people. The designs — the old designs, the new designs, I think it's dope. There's not really much out there like Nautica." Karen Murray, the brand's president, called her new colleague a "creative soul" and praised his "fabulous taste level."

Yachty's first task has been curating his favorite Nautica pieces for a limited-edition capsule collection which dropped online today. It includes zip-up fleeces, cashmere crewnecks, striped socks, anchor-print polo shirts, and logo bucket hats. There's even a gold chain featuring an oversized yacht pendant. In the "Shout Out the Roof" video, meanwhile, Yachty swaps the high seas for a balloon-filled warehouse space. Wearing goggles and matching all-white outfits, the Sailing Team and its captain jump on sofas and fire off paintball guns. Check out the new music video below and the Nautica threads here.