lil yachty is finally a creative designer at nautica

Everyone's favorite seafaring red-headed rapper, Lil Yachty, has two new videos out today. One is for his Summer Songs 2 track "Shoot Out the Roof," and one announces a new design partnership with — who else — Nautica. Yachty and the heritage apparel brand first connected when he fronted Nautica's Urban Outfitters capsule collection last year, but now they're taking their relationship to the next level with a full-fledged design partnership. Yachty will be designing his own Nautica capsule collections, reports WWD, as the brand's creative designer for 2017. The practiced fashion model — Yachty has also posed for Yeezy and Alexander Wang — will also star in Nautica's campaign ads.
We teamed up with Lil Yachty for some high fashion fun on set in New York City. Check out the video & shop his Nautica favorites here! pic.twitter.com/du4kF7rdo1
— Nautica (@nautica) January 5, 2017
"Nautica is like a part of me," said Lil Yachty. "It's for kids, sailors, grown men, and cool people. The designs — the old designs, the new designs, I think it's dope. There's not really much out there like Nautica." Karen Murray, the brand's president, called her new colleague a "creative soul" and praised his "fabulous taste level."
Yachty's first task has been curating his favorite Nautica pieces for a limited-edition capsule collection which dropped online today. It includes zip-up fleeces, cashmere crewnecks, striped socks, anchor-print polo shirts, and logo bucket hats. There's even a gold chain featuring an oversized yacht pendant. In the "Shout Out the Roof" video, meanwhile, Yachty swaps the high seas for a balloon-filled warehouse space. Wearing goggles and matching all-white outfits, the Sailing Team and its captain jump on sofas and fire off paintball guns. Check out the new music video below and the Nautica threads here.
Text Hannah Ongley
Photography Maxwell Tomlinson
Topics:news, lil yachty, nautica