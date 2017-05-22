life is art, live yours in color, by harley weir and julia sarr-jamois

Nyaueth wears blazer and skirt Chanel. Hood stylist's own. Adut wears blazer, skirt and belt Chanel. Hood stylist's own.

Credits

Photography Harley Weir

Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois

Hair Cyndia Harvey at Streeters using Bed Head by Tigi. Make-up Thomas De Kluvyer at Art Partner. Set design Arno Roth, Juliette Bonté. Photography assistance Gwenaëlle Trannoy, Mourad Boudrahem. Styling assistance Bojana Kozarevic, Hisato Tasako. Hair assistance

Cat Wyman. Make-up assistance Gillian Campbell. Set design assistance Jerome. Production Tobias at Shape Production. Casting director Angus Munro at AM Casting (Streeters NY). Models Nyaueth Riam at Milk. Adut Akech at Elite.