      news Matthew Whitehouse 19 May, 2017

      liam payne’s new solo single references the one direction split

      Another week, another solo single from a former One Direction member. Must be a sign of the times.

      Liam Payne has shared his debut solo single and it contains a not exactly blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to his old band. Co-written by Ed Sheeran and complete with guest verse from Migos main man Quavo, "Strip It Down" sees the singer wax lyrical about love and fame, with the hip hop-inspired number featuring the lyric, "You know I used to be in 1D, now I'm free." 

      Payne, of course, follows in the footsteps of fellow bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn "normal 22-year-old" Malik in pursuing a solo career — the status of One Direction currently described as "on hiatus" [i.e. broken up forever and ever until the end of time]. He recently described the solo output of Styles as "not my sort of music" in an interview with Music Choice, a comment that is in no way connected to generating publicity around the release of his single. Have a listen to "Strip That Down" below.

      Credits

      Text Matthew Whitehouse

      Topics:news, music, music news, liam payne, harry styles, one direction, quavo, ed sheeran

