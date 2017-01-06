About

      liam hodges shares his fall/winter 17 afterparty mixtape

      After the show it's the afterparty and this is the soundtrack.

      He's literally about to show his new collection as part of London Men's Fashion Week, but that didn't stop our mate Liam Hodges from taking time to make us a mixtape. "It's a mixture of songs from the studio, show music, people we work with, and some songs contributed by the DJs for tonight," he told us this morning. Taking over East London's Kamio tonight, Liam will be hosting a selection of his favorite live acts and DJs including Neverland Clan, James Massiah, and Endgame. Guestlist is unfortunately now closed, but hey, maybe if you know somebody or play your cards right you'll get in.

      Music is, according to LH, "what we listen to when we go out, wake up, at work… it's around you everyday in the world and our brand is trying to present a single vision. Music is part of that." Stick this on, keep an eye out for the collection as it happens, and we'll see you later on down the front.

      Credits

      Photography Adrian Parvulescu

      Text Frankie Dunn

