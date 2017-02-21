lfw fall/winter 17, day four: ashish, dilara findikoglu, shrimps, and sophia webster

Ashish

If you cut Ashish, he bleeds love and glitter. Spring/summer 16's romantic celebration of diversity and multiculturalism, designed to counter the post-Brexit blues, was followed by a fall/winter 17 collection addressing the attacks on people's rights in Donald Trump's America. From the Mexican wrestling mask makeup and a glittering, flame-font 'Nasty woman' tank to Planned Parenthood motocross shorts and 'Pussy grabs back' T-shirt, the message was straightforward and defiant. But there was a lot of symbolism, too. Models wearing sequinned versions of American sportswear staples walked through a huge broken heart to get to the runway: the yellow brick road from the Wizard of Oz. "I was reading about how Oz was actually representative of Washington and how the hurricane of Dorothy was the political turmoil that happened at the time," Ashish told i-D backstage. "Every little thing in that movie is symbolic of what is happening now, so I thought it was an appropriate set for what I wanted to say. Which is: we need to be united in a message of love and unity and stand up together against all the fucked-up-ness that is going on." Defiant as the collection was, it wasn't shot-through with anger, but with love. Mantras emblazoned in sequins included 'Keep the faith' and 'Don't give up the daydream.' A leather daddy wore a T-shirt that asked 'Why be blue when you can be gay!' A pink striped tee said simply: 'Fall in love and be more tender.'

Text Charlotte Gush

Dilara Findikoglu

Goth Goddess Sita Abellan lead a band of Agarthans, Orion Sisters, and Manson Brides featured in Dilara Findikoglu's purgatory-inspired fall/winter 17 collection. Dubbed an invitation to "The New World Order," the Turkish designer teamed up with Cyndia Harvey (hair) and Isamaya Ffrench (makeup) to create a shock and awe of look of sumptuous kaftans, Victorian dresses, and the kind of monastic imagery that put the evil in Medi-evil. It was a success — especially in the sense that her fire-scorched earth felt a helluva lot more inviting than the planet today.

Text Matthew Whitehouse

Shrimps

Shrimps's fall/winter 17 collection was a love letter to Scotland. The nation's influence was felt in tartan wools trenches, skirts, and trouser sets in rich reds and cream whites. Also, in the tongue-in-cheek Lochness Monster prints, and the Mary Queen of Scots-style pearls clusters and cuffs. Elsewhere, designer Hannah Weiland played with Louise Bourgeois-inspired hand drawn nudes, printing them onto sumptuous nude-colored faux fur coats. Last season's organza tea dresses were reimagined in pale pink, canary yellow, and one, strikingly, in black PVC. The signature Shrimps coat was brilliantly reworked in bright yellow leopard print. Weiland's best collection to date!

Sophia Webster

Yaaasss, Ice Queen — she screams for ice screams! Yesterday's Sophia Webster presentation was a snowy escapade in winter wonderland. Webster's Ice Queens were booted in pastel platforms, silver heels with the Webster butterfly trope, and thigh-highs. Thigh-highs for queens: sounds quite right. Iridescent, nice, but very naughty and fabulous, these black boots were stand outs. Then again, the snow dome in which two models stood was also quite an eye-feast. The whole location was decked out to echo the Harbin Ice Festival in China, which is one of Sophia's dream destinations. As usual, the femininity was in abundance, with fur coats, tulle, chignons, and crowns galore. Webster is a designer that lives and breathes her world and fantasy. Watch the shoe queen conquer.

Text Bojana Kozarevic

