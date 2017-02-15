lennon gallagher is your new teen heartthrob

At the risk of sounding like an inane Daily Mail article, Lennon Gallagher is the spitting image of his father, Liam. Yes, children look like their parents, but in this case, the resemblance is uncanny. The bushy eyebrows, the piercing blue eyes — everything down to the cheeky sense of humor. He's even got the famous Gallagher swagger. But it's his mother, British actress Patsy Kensit — one of TV's national treasures, who made her name in a series of cult films before playing a series of classic soap opera bitches — who he takes after most. A keen actor, Lennon dreams of one day making the kind of films that he and his mom would watch growing up. But for now, he's trying his hand at modeling, and if his recent runway debut at Topman is anything to go by, it's something he's really rather good at. With numerous projects in the pipeline, and with the whole world at his feet, we can expect some very great things from this one.

Topman fall/winter 17. Photography Mitchell Sams.

What are you up to at the moment?

I'm in college, currently doing my A-Levels. It's long, but yeah. I'm trying to make modeling and college work at the same time.

How's that going for you?

My teacher is very understanding. We're slyly making it work.

So have you always wanted to be a model?

The opportunity just sort of came up and I took it, really. I originally wanted to be an actor and I kind of still do. But at this point modeling is the thing that feels right.

Oh really, why acting?

I grew up with my mom being an actress. Also my dad is a musician, too. But acting just felt like something I wanted to do more. I just like being in front of the camera, as cheesy as that sounds.

So tell me about your first modeling experience.

It was actually with Katie Grand, she shot me for the September issue of LOVE. I basically owe everything to Katie, she gave me that opportunity and she said she'd help me learn the ropes.

Did it come naturally at first?

No, I was really nervous. I didn't know if I was doing the right thing at first, I thought I'd got it all wrong. But after that it was fine.

What about your catwalk debut, how was that?

Again, I was nervous as fuck. I did some other castings where the shoes had really big heels and I was just terrified I would make a fool of myself. But the Topman show went really smooth. I enjoyed myself, well I didn't really enjoy the music, but that's another story.

Speaking of music, is that one of your interests?

Nah. I mean, I love listening to music, but I don't think I'm going to be doing it any time soon.

What type of music do you like?

I like all types of music, from hip-hop to psychedelic 60s rock.

Growing up, who were you a fan of? What posters did you have on your walls?

Well, I wasn't allowed posters on my wall. My mom didn't want me to ruin them.

With Blu-Tack?

Yeah exactly, so I had to secretly hide them in my wardrobe and look at my favorite bands whenever I was getting dressed. I'm joking, that never happened. But I did kind of miss out though, all my friends were allowed posters.

If you could go back in time, who's be up there?

Oooh I'd probably have The Velvet Underground, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Stone Roses, and Nirvana. Nirvana is a really big one for me, I love Nirvana.

Wait, have you written "Memes for life" on your arm?

Embarrassingly enough, yes I have

Do you want to talk about that? It's not a real tattoo right?

I drew it when I was bored in class. If it was real I think my mom would disown me. Memes for life.

It's a pretty whack tattoo, tbh.

It could be a new style, like you could tattoo memes to yourself and I could be a walking living Tumblr page.

Are you into stuff like that?

No I'm not really into that, I only have Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

So quite into it then.

I'm just not really into Vine or Twitter or anything. I know it's such a massive thing but I feel like I'm too late.

So is acting the dream? Are you super into film?

Yeah it is. I'm really into film; I grew up watching movies with my mom. So she's responsible for my taste in film. Theatre acting sounds really cool too, I'd love to do that. But film acting is where it's at. I just want to see myself in the kinds of films that I grew up watching like Scarface, a lot of Scorsese movies. I'd start off watching like Pingu and Thomas the Tank Engine and then my mom would put of Scarface.

I watched Basic Instinct way before I was ready.

Is that the one with scene where Sharon Stone crosses her legs and she's not wearing anything? I really want to see that one.

There's also a scene where she is shagging a guy and hacks him to death with an ice pick. Sorry, spoiler alert!

I have to see this film.

So what do you have your eye on for the future? Is there anything particularly thought you think would be really cool?

I'd love to do a Burberry campaign. Hopefully I can get one, one day. I'd also love to live in New York. I'd love to go to college there. I did some acting classes in New York three years ago, with the head of Guildhall, Patsy Rodenburg. I was like 15, but there were lots of older people there too which was really cool.

Aside from school and modeling, what else are you into? Like, what are you up to on the weekends? Deliveroo in bed or house party at a mate's place?

I usually like just hanging out with my mates. Going to small gatherings at people's houses. This Sunday my mom and I are going to have lunch with my girlfriend.

Do you like this side of modeling? Like the whole interviews, publicity thing?

Yeah I really enjoy doing them. I mean, I don't think I'm very good at answering questions.

I don't think I'm very good at asking them. Speaking of questions, this is the last one: but what are your hopes and dreams for the future?

I don't know, just to have a secure, stable life. I know that sounds a bit wet, but I just want to have a good time and have no regrets.

Now that's what you should get tattooed to your arm.

Haha exactly, but spelled wrong.