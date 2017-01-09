About

      lennon gallagher is the latest rock 'n' roll child to take up modeling

      The Oasis frontman’s son made his runway debut for Topman this week.

      Models and rock stars go together like, well, we can't really think of a more suitable combination. So it's no wonder so many rock 'n' roll offspring make it to the catwalk. The latest to join Daisy Lowe, Zoe Kravitz, and the entire Jagger clan is Lennon Gallagher, the 17-year-old son of Oasis frontman Liam. 

      The teenager — whose mom is actress Patsy Kensit — made his debut at yesterday's Topman's fall/winter 17 show at London Fashion Week Men's. Tall and slim, with bedroom eyes and brows to make anyone jealous, he holds a more than passing resemblance to his dad. The self proclaimed "national treasure" made his feelings about his son's debut felt on Twitter, writing "Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X".

