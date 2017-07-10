lena dunham is cleaning out her epic closet for planned parenthood

Lena Dunham is cleaning out her closet, in both the literal sense and the Eminem one. The Girls star has culled a whopping 169 designer and custom pieces from her actual wardrobe, and is selling them on fashion consignment site The Real Real to benefit Planned Parenthood. The entirety of Lena's 70 percent commission will go straight to the crucial women's health nonprofit.

Lena's choice of beneficiary was intensely personal. "I realized I had been carrying around a lot of crap, both internally and externally," she told the New York Times yesterday. "I always thought I was going to hoard all my clothes for my future daughter, and now I understand, especially being a woman with a reproductive illness, I may end up with an adopted son, I may end up with a daughter who doesn't identify with her gender at birth. You can't live for the future that does not yet exist." Also there's that whole Trumpcare thing.

Each piece of clothing comes with a personal note from Lena about where she wore it and what it represents. These memories range from wrap parties (a floral silk top by A.P.C x Vanessa Seward) and quesadilla binges (an old t-shirt from the closet of Hannah Horvath) to nights that fully sucked. "This is a rough one folks," Lena writes about the ruffled Kenzo x H&M dress she wore to the Javits Center on Election Night. But, "this dress to me represents so much the spirit of hope that I know will get us through." Unlike most of the attendees, the dress left the Javits Center in surprisingly "good condition."

Other pieces you might recognize include a hot pink Calvin Klein two-piece halter set, a faux shearling Shrimps coat, and the Elizabeth Kennedy gown Lena wore to the Met Gala in May. The pieces are selling quickly, so check out what's still up for grabs here.