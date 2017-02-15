lars von trier’s new serial killer movie is inspired by donald trump

Danish auteur Lars Von Trier has just announced that his new serial killer film, The House That Jack Built, is partly inspired by the new US president, Donald Trump. The story follows Matt Dillon's "highly intelligent" character over 12 years, "introducing the murders that define [his] development as a serial killer."

Speaking to the Guardian, Von Trier suggested that the project was influenced by the current political situation in the US, particularly President Trump's rise to power. "The House That Jack Built celebrates the idea that life is evil and soulless, which is sadly proven by the recent rise of the Homo trumpus — the rat king."

His comments follow the release of a teaser picture last week that hauntingly depicts Von trier in period costume, holding a scythe and ringing a bell. The filmmaker said the images referenced Dane Carl Theodor Dreyer's 1932 horror film Vampyr.

The House That Jack Built is due to start shooting in Sweden in March and is set for release in 2018. The film also stars Riley Keough and Bruno Ganz.