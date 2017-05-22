​lana del rey’s 'lust for life' video brings love to hollywood and peace on earth

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Lana Del Rey breaks out from a formulaic 60s-style TV studio performance in order to hook up with The Weeknd on the "H" of the Hollywood sign in the new video for "Lust For Life."Dancing under the stars, the duo implore you to take off your clothes, before sliding off the "D" into a field of flowers.

The title track of her upcoming album, "Lust For Life" finds Lana in a chirpier mood than usual, stepping back from her previously romantic view of death (in 2014, she told the Guardian she wished she was already dead), with the lines: "They say only the good die young / That just ain't right / 'Cause we're having too much fun / Too much fun tonight." The album will reportedly also feature a collaboration with Stevie Nicks. Check out the "Lust For Life" video below.