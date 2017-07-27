lana del rey's 'love' has been pressed into a heart-shaped vinyl

Image courtesy of Urban Outfitters

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Frankly, we're a little surprised this has taken so long: Lana Del Rey has pressed a cherry red heart-shaped vinyl, proving that we are indeed living in one giant Portlandia episode. Yesterday, Urban Outfitters announced two of the artist's most recent singles, "Love" and "Lust for Life," would be available on a 10" double A-side vinyl. The novelty pressing is limited to a 5,000 copy release, likely making it an instant collectable for Lana's die-hard fans.

The artist is something of a queen in the world of vinyl: last year Lana's 2012 record Born to Die was one of the 15 top-selling vinyl albums in America. In 2014, both Born to Die and Ultraviolence made it to the top 10, making her the only solo artist with two entries in the list.

If turntables aren't your thing, but you'd like to own an analogue copy of Lust for Life, never fear: come September it will also be available on cassette.