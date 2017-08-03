lana del rey narrowly beats out tyler, the creator for billboard's #1 spot, but he's not mad

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

We waited a long time for the release of Lana Del Rey's Lust for Life, and Billboard made us wait just a little longer to hear of its success. In the face of some technical difficulties, Billboard delayed the release of its album chart results, which doesn't happen often. Given how tight the race to the top spot was (with Meek Mill, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, the Creator all poised to claim number one) the chart outlet needed a few extra days to make sure all their data was correct.

Lust for Life prevailed in the end, narrowing beating out Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy. It's Lana's second number one record, her first being Ultraviolence in 2014 (Born to Die and Honeymoon reached number two in 2012 and 2015, respectively).

Tyler was a very, very close second. With 106,000 units sold, his album fell just 1,000 units shy of Lana's 107,000. Despite the presumably frustrating outcome, Flower Boy is still a personal best for Tyler, far outstripping Cherry Bomb's 2015 sales of just 58,000 units.

For the record, Tyler wasn't mad about the situation, tweeting, "CONGRATS UNCLE TONY @LanaDelRey." Given the circumstances, the artist was happy with number two, adding, "AND IT LEAKED TWO WEEKS BEFORE WOW IM CUTE AS FUCK." True.