lana del rey might officially release 25 of her favorite leaked tracks

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Today is a very, very exciting moment for Lana Del Rey's most dedicated fans. During an album showcase in an Amoeba Records shopfront in LA, the singer told a breathless crowd that she's considering giving a ton of leaked demos an official release — something her die-hards have long begged for.

"I was thinking about releasing a record of 25 of my favorite leaked songs," she mused to the crowd, and perhaps some "little folk singles" too, from her early career. Lana's back catalogue is famously deep, with nearly 200 songs that never saw an official release surfacing online over the years. In fact, Lana has more tracks 'unofficially' out there than she does official releases!

Beginning her career as an acoustic singer under the moniker May Jailer, Lana released three records in the mid-2000s: "Young Like Me," "From the End," and "Sirens," all of which have since been dug up and shared online. In 2007, she recorded the demo tape "No Kung Fu," followed by the 2008 EP Kill Kill. By that point, Lana still hadn't attracted the attention of a major label, but she continued to pursue music. In 2010, she shared the LP Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant, which finally landed her a meeting with Interscope and Polydor — and the rest, as they say, is history. Should the 25-song project go ahead, Lana will certain have plenty of unofficial tracks to choose from.