lana del rey is back with a new track and video, 'love'

You guys, it's here, an initial taste of a fresh album from Lana Del Rey. The new song "Love" is the singer's first solo release since 2015's much lauded Honeymoon. The track appeared on several music streaming services over the weekend, days before dozens of movie-style posters featuring the singer appeared around LA.

The dreamy clip for "Love" features Lana in black and white giving a performance at a small theater, with colors (and planets) slowly fading in, spliced with shots of lovers driving around sun drenched California, and then dancing around and watching an eclipse from the face of the moon!

Earlier this year Lana registered the very on-brand title Young and in Love on a licensing database, with credits that also named Born to Die collaborator Emile Haynie and "Summertime Sadness" songwriter Rick Nowels. Lana has stayed busy between releases, touring extensively and appearing on Party Monster and Stargirl Interlude from The Weeknd's latest album. Previously she stated, "I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed." Safe to say we're excited.