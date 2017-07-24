lana del rey helped cast a spell on trump

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that witches from around the world were preparing to cast a spell on Donald Trump, binding him from doing harm during his time in office.

Multiple news outlets and online forums circulated a document that detailed the witches' plan, which encouraged practitioners of the Craft and muggles alike to participate in the massive occult ritual.

The spell is to be cast at the stroke of midnight on each waning crescent ritual day until Trump leaves office.

One participant, in particular, is no stranger to the occult.

After releasing "Love" — the first single off her latest album Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey took to Twitter in February in an effort to instruct fans on the ritual. "At the stroke of midnight, Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23, Ingredients can b found online," she wrote.

These "ingredients" refer to the list of items required for the binding spell to work: an unflattering picture of Trump, the Tower tarot card, and an orange candle, among others.

Del Rey's mysterious tweet was devoid of context at the time, but diehard Lana fans instantly made the connection to magic given her fondness for the dark arts.

"Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of shit," the singer recently told NME in an in-depth interview. "I'm in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes. I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I'm a bit of a mystic at heart."

If there's anyone that can save us through the power of magic and music, it's Lana.

In case you missed your chance to partake in the binding spell on July 21, the next waning crescent moon is August 16.