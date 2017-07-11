About

      Isabelle Hellyer 11 July, 2017

      l.a. club queen asmara just dropped a free ep

      Five beautiful new tracks to soundtrack your week.

      This article was originally published by i-D Australia. 

      Asmara, L.A. club queen and self-described first lady of Fade to Mind, has shared the solo EP Let Ting Go. "Enjoy on a sofa by a window with a view," the producer tweeted over the weekend, sharing the free release with the world. 

      There's one guest appearance on the record, a feature from Awful Records' songstress Alexandria. The rest of the EP is instrumental, so expect the blends to roll into your Soundcloud feed any minute now. Our favorite tune is the title track, "Let Ting Go" — we just wish it was a little longer. 

      Speaking with i-D this time last year, Asmara explained some of the astrological conflict behind going solo. "I'm a Cancer but my moon is in Aries, so I do like a little bit of attention, but I don't like the all-seeing-eye. With my Cancer side, I'm a crab: I want to go into my little burrow, make music, and not see anybody." 

      "As with anyone who becomes a DJ in this club world, I'm not trying to be watched the whole time," she continued. "But I have a duality where I like getting cute and having people notice my outfit, or having people say like, 'Oh yeah, you worked on that thing' or 'You did that thing, you did that girl.' Then I'm like 'Yeahhh!' In that sense, I am excited to put out solo work so people learn more about me."

      Press play on the brilliant release below.

      Topics:queen asmara, music, let ting go, news

