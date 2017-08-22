t-pain will drop the auto-tune in nationwide 'acoustic tour'

The King of Auto-Tune, T-Pain, just announced his first-ever acoustic tour on Instagram. The series of intimate shows comes over four years after T-Pain's acclaimed Tiny Desk concert for NPR, which, with over ten million views on YouTube, properly introduced the masses to his poignant natural voice. He has been embracing a new sound, too. In 2015, he released the thoughtful song "Say the Word (I'm Gone)," which featured little production tricks outside of stacked harmonies and a piano.

"I wanted to do something different for you guys… performing some of my favorite songs in a way you've never seen or heard," the Atlanta rapper and producer shared on Instagram.

Just like his Tiny Desk performance, T-Pain's set will likely include a piano version of his late-aughts hit "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin)." You'd be surprised by how much soul Pain's able to pack into lines like, "I got money in the bank, shawty what you think bout that?"

While robotic Auto-Tune has gone out of fashion, its effects on popular culture still live on. Rappers like Drake and Nicki Minaj were able to play around and slowly grow into their singing voices because of the studio tool, and we can't forget Kanye West's Auto-Tune heavy 2008 masterpiece album 808s and Heartbreak. And we have The Smiths-loving T-Pain to thank for all this.

The Acoustic Tour is expected to touch down in San Francisco, West Hollywood, Chicago, New York City, Cambridge, and D.C. Tickets will go on sale on T-Pain's website starting August 25.