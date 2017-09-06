björk will unveil her new film 'the gate' at free public screenings

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Björk has announced a new collaborative film, titled The Gate, and details of a free, public screening weekend at The Store Studios in London on September. The film project shares the same name as the just-announced first single from her as-yet-untitled 9th studio album, which she recently revealed is "coming out very soon".

She's teamed up with regular collaborators Andrew Thomas Huang (who directed Stonemilker, Black Lake, Family, and more) and embroidery artist James Merry on the film, with the intriguing addition of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who is known for his fantastical aesthetic.

On the pre-order page for The Gate (the single), Björk explains it is "essentially a love song, but i say 'love' in a more transcendent way. vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and i think this new album is about a love that's even greater. it's about rediscovering love – but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word" (sic). The single is due on September 18, following the film's London screening weekend.