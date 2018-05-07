get an exclusive first look at supreme’s fresh collab with fox racing

Hypebeasts rejoice! Here’s your exclusive first look at what happened when Supreme linked up with every dirt bike rider’s favorite brand, Fox Racing.

In what might be the most potent mix of two of the most talked about trends right now (there’s even a flash of Gen-z Yellow in there, so might as well make it three), the legends of streetwear have joined forces with the kings of motocross, creating a collection that’s hot, colorful, and ready for the racetrack (or the streetstyle blogs).

There’s plenty to unpack here. Whether it’s the mesh-design sweatshirts that blow the Supreme box logo up to an unmissable size, or the track-pants that come in both a multi-colored and classic red and white colorway, Supreme’s take on Fox’s classic silhouettes are the kind of thing the brand's loyal fans go crazy for. Expect those racing gloves, adorned with the box logo in that ubiquitous, regal shade of red to sell out pretty swiftly too.

But we’re most intrigued to see what people do with their crazy dirt-bike goggles. With a cool blue strap complete with Supreme branding and a Transformers-esque body that looks like a pair of Triple-S sneakers strapped to your face, don’t be surprised if this off-kilter piece becomes a must-have for streetwear fans everywhere. We’re betting one brave soul swaps them out for a pair of traditional sunglasses this summer, and sparks the next big trend that tabloids will get to gawk at.

Take our advice, queue early and click quick: this collab is one you’ll see whizzing past you on a Kawasaki KX in no time.

Credits

Photography Bolade Banjo

Styling Louis Prier Tisdall

Hair Nichole Kahlani

Makeup Danielle Kahlani

Photography assistance Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

Production Sarah Small

Models Ama and Morgan

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.