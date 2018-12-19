this is how you perfectly pronounce 75 fashion brands

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

“You don’t understand! This is an Alaïa,” Cher Horowitz explains to the man holding her at gunpoint during classic coming-of-age romcom Clueless. “A whatta?” asked the bemused mugger as his teenage victim refuses to lie face-down on the ground. “An Ah-Lie-Ah, it’s like a totally important designer,” she replied. Littered with references to Calvin Klein, Fred Segal and Azzedine Alaïa, the surprisingly fashion literate 1995 film provided one of the first lessons in our industry education. Firstly, that Azzedine Alaïa was a totally important designer, and secondly, how to say his name like the privileged Beverly Hills girl we all secretly long to be.

23 years later and we’re all still learning. “Enough with Versachee, Versasse or any other mispronunciation,” Donatella Versace declared at the Versace spring/summer 19 men’s show back in June. The Queen of fashion put an end to the nonsense and schooled us all in how to say Versa-chay, feel Versa-chay and be Versa-chay. Why? Because pronunciation problems are never chic. We all know how some fashion people can be, right? Some will laugh, others will cringe and your heart will sink. While the odd stumble or quick mumble will be forgiven when discussing a-soon-to-be-unveiled CSM grad, or a yet-to-be-fully-revealed underground design collection from Berlin, there’s an assumption that you should know how to perfectly pronounce the names of everyone else in fashion.

However, designer and label names can be notoriously difficult to pronounce and unless you hear the names of certain luxury labels or unusual surnames spoken by a pro, rather than just written down, it's all too easy to slip-up. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of every label -- both emerging and established -- in the industry that could potentially lead to misspeak, and created a pronunciation guide, so you how to say it like the industry insider you deserve to be.

Alyx: Ah-Leeks

Ann Demeulemeester: Ann De-Mule-Eh-Meester

ASAI: A-sigh

Azzedine Alaïa : Ah-Zeh-Deen Ah-Lie-Ah

Balenciaga: Bah-Len-See-Ah-Gah

Balmain: Bahl-Mah

Bottega Veneta: Bow-Tay-Guh Vah-Netta

Celine: Sell-Een

Chalayan: Cha-lie-on

Christian Louboutin: Christian Loo-Boo-Tan

Comme des Garçons: Com dey Gah-sohn

Courrèges: Koor-Ahj

Cottweiler: Cot-Why-Lah

CMMN SWDN: Com-on Swe-den

Dior: Dee-Or

Dolce & Gabbana: Dol-Chey and Gab-ana

Doublet: Doob-lay

Dries Van Noten: Drees van Know-Ten

Eckhaus Latta: Eck-house La-Ta

Erdem: Ur-dem

Fiorucci: Fee-Oh-Roo-Chi

Gareth Pugh: Gareth Pew

GmbH: Ge-Em-Be-Ha

Givenchy: Gee-Von-Shee

Haider Ackermann: Ay-Der Ak-Er-Man

Hermès: Er-Mez

Hyein Seo: Hain See-Oh

Issey Miyake: Iz-zah Mee-Yah-Key

Jacquemus: Jack-e-moo

Jean Paul Gaultier: Jon Paul Go-Tee-Ay

Junya Watanabe: Joon-Yah Wat-An-Ah-Bey

Koché: Kosh-Eh

Lanvin: Lahn-Vahn

Loewe: Loo-Eh-Vey

Louis Vuitton: Loo-Ee Vee-Ton

Ludovic de Saint Sernin: Loo-da-vic De San Ser-nan

Maje: Mahj

Maison Martin Margiela: May-Sohn Mart-in Mar-Jhell-Ah

Marques’Almeida: Mar-Kes Al-May-Da

Marine Serre: Ma-Reen Ser

Marta Jakubowski: Mar-ta Yuk-Ow-Bofski

Miu Miu: Mew-Mew

Moschino: Mos-Key-No

Mowalola: Moh-Wah-Lo-Lah

Noir Kei Ninomiya: No-wah Kay Nee-Nom-Ee-Yah

Nike: Nai-Kee

Ottolinger: Otto-Ling-Er

Paria Farzaneh: Pah-Re-Ah Far-Zen-Eh

Pihakapi: Pee-Ya-Kap-Ee

Prada: Pra-Da

Proenza Schouler: Pro-En-Zuh Skool-Er

Pyer Moss: Pee-air Moss

Ralph Lauren: Ralf Lor-En

Rochas: Row-Shahs

Rokh: Rock

Rodarte: Row-Dar-Tay

Roksanda Ilincic: Rok-sanda Ill-In-Chik

Sacai: Suh-Kai

Saint Laurent: San-Loh-Ron

Salvatore Ferragamo: Sal-Vah-Tor-Re Fer-Ra-Gah-Moh

Sies Marjan: See Mar-Jahn

Simone Rocha: See-Mone Ro-Sha

Sonia Rykiel: Sewn-Yah Ree-Key-El

Stüssy: Stoo-See

Sunnei: Sun-ee

Supriya Lele: Soo-Pree-Ya Lell-Ee

Thierry Mugler: Tea-Eh-Ree Moo-Gler

Walter Van Beirendonck: Wal-Tur Van Bai-Ren-Donk

Vetements: Vet-Mohn

Versace: Versa-chay

Vionnet: Vee-Oh-Nay

Xander Zhou: San-der Zoo

Yohji Yamamoto: Yo-Gee Yam-Ah-Mo-Toe

Zegna: Zen-Ya

