coach brings a 70s groove to shanghai

Photography Kevin Tachman.

As recent events in the fashion world have clearly demonstrated, Western fashion houses don’t always get it right when it comes to China. When it came to celebrating 15 years in the country, Coach were determined to get it right, and so Creative Director Stuart Vevers brought with him the spirit of 70s New York, but melded it to collaborations with Chinese creatives. Coach’s collabs are always subtle in their execution — think the faded Keith Haring glitter prints, or the goth-y nods to Bambi. This collection was no different. Sui Jianguo’s T-rex sculpture was made into a distorted print, paying tribute to the house’s mascot, Rexy. Rexy was also incorporated into a YETI OUT’s signature graphic round face, while Guang Yu gave the dinosaur the graffiti treatment.

All this was transposed with dreamlike 70s inspired clothing, replete with handkerchief hems that looked like they’d stepped straight out of an Ossie Clark fever dream, lightly draped suede jackets, and worn looking mohair sweaters. Amidst a forest of neon signs and vintage cars, the diverse cast looked like they might be sneaking into a movie theater in peak-era Time Square (maybe we’ve just been watching too much of The Deuce), with a distinctly Chinese update. Bravo Coach for embracing what cross cultural conversation can really look like.