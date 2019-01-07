there was almost a 'space jam' sequel called 'skate jam'

Photo via Instagram.

Fans of the beloved 90s film, Space Jam, which saw Michael Jordan on the court alongside Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety Bird, finally received the news they’ve been waiting for after years of rumors. A sequel starring Lebron James, among other NBA stars, will begin filming this summer. However, it’s news that a Looney Tunes skateboarding film almost happened that’s got us imaginatively wondering just what could have been.

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk tweeted that he was approached by Warner Brothers in 2003, to work on a film tentatively titled Skate Jam, which would follow up Looney Tunes: Back in Action. “I was about to leave for a skate trip in Australia so they met me at that iconic dome-shaped restaurant in the middle of LAX before my flight that evening. They were SERIOUS,” Hawk said on Instagram. “We talked about storylines and shooting schedules, and they casually mentioned that I would get $1 million up front for signing on. I flew to Sydney that night with a sense of wonder and excitement; I had never met with Hollywood heads and felt so sure about something happening.”

But when Back in Action was released in theaters, it totally bombed and Hawke returned from his trip to find that Skate Jam had been postponed indefinitely. “I still think it would have been a hit considering skateboarding’s popularity at the time, and the reverence kids (now young adults) had for Space Jam,” Hawke said. And well, we kind of agree. Skate Jam just might have been the Space Jam sequel we really needed. RIP.