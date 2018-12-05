daily horoscopes: december 5, 2018

There’s some confusion and uncertainty in the air.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how not to get lost in the fog.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It can be easy to get caught up in daydreams, as they are often much more pleasant than “reality”. But, right now, it will be important for you to remain down-to-earth and present in your current endeavors. How else are you going to know what you should continue to pour your energy into and what needs to go?

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid jumping straight into panic or overwhelm when things don’t go right today. It’s not always a smooth journey to the top. Accept the lessons as they present themselves and step up to the challenge. You can handle it.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Just because something is easy for you, doesn’t mean everyone has an equally smooth time at it. Be as empathetic as you can, today. You were once in a space of learning through trial and error. Try to help people through theirs as much as you can.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

“Imposter Syndrome” is the worst, and it may creep up on you, today. If so, face it and ask “so, what?” We are all on this earth to experiment and none of us are truly the authority on anything. Don’t compare yourself to others or their opinions because none of that is about you.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Don’t make decisions with haste, just to get them over with. Consider every possibility with care. You don’t want to have to commit to something you gave little thought to, or miss out on something because you weren’t present enough to see the opportunity in it.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

There’s nothing worse than second-guessing yourself when you’re already knee-deep in a project, and there isn’t much use in it, either. If it’s not working anymore, you don’t need a reason or to explain yourself on end, just drop it and move on.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

There are some situations that you can’t just think your way out of. There is more feeling required. Create some quiet space and let that intuitive place that feels a little scary and unknown speak up, today, and help you decide your next step.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There’s nothing easy about letting go, but you still have to do it. Don’t hang on to things just because it’s easier than opening yourself up again. You have to do the work to gain the rewards, and the level of difficulty is up to you.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you shouldn’t be doing something, you’ll know. You’ll feel it. Don’t spoil your time in your passion place fretting about how you’re spending your time and what that might mean to other people. Your life isn’t about other people. Leave them out of it.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There is very little that annoys you more than being confused. But today, it’s just part of the experience. All that means is that it’s time to really exercise your trust muscles, and know that things will work out when and how they need to be. Busy yourself with something you do feel confident about while things get sorted.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You don’t have to make a decision right now. So, don’t let anyone convince you that you do. Take some time alone to figure out your true priorities, so you can address any sour situations from a place of deep peace and understanding. Everything else can wait.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s not a good time to be making money moves or closing any deals. There’s no rush, and if it’s really right for you, it will wait. Weigh all of your options and don’t let anyone make you feel like you’re obligated to do anything before you’re ready.