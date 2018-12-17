vicki king's year in photos

We asked a handful of our favourite photographers to look back at 2018 and remember it through the photographs they took. From i-D contributions to personal pictures of friends, family and strangers on the street, this is Vicki King: My Year in Photos.

London photographer Vicki King first appeared on the pages of i-D in 2016, as part of a series of fresh, new photographic talent, each of whom submitted an image that encapsulated what luxury means to them. Since then, she's shot artist Urara Tsuchiya in her Glaswegian flat for The Radical Issue, and contributed work to titles like Vogue, Self Service, Le Monde M Magazine, as well as created campaigns for Givenchy and Estée Lauder. A rich, warm, prismatic lens on the world, even Vicki's passing shots of rain on a bus window elevate the everyday into something more special.

January

I went to this magical fire festival on the Shetland Islands at the beginning of the year. It was a 16-hour ferry ride over choppy sea, and was raining so hard I only got one image, but the experience made all the seasickness worth it.

February

A story I shot on the "human potential" retreat Esalen in Big Sur for Allure magazine came out, one of the most beautiful places I've ever been to. Also I moved house, so here's a last photo in my old attic room.

March

Some images I shot for i-D's Radical Issue, of artist Urara Tsuchiya, and my cat Yuki.

April

A story I shot in Paris for Modern Weekly China.

May

I went to Morocco for the first time with one of my best friends. Here's one of the beautiful sky line and Jeff showering in our Riad.

June

Went to Ireland to see Nick Cave and spent some time with friends in the north. The second shot is of the very beautiful Carissa and Ralph from a job for Vogue and Estée Lauder.

July

I think this is one of the things I'm most proud of this year, I did a Nicer Tuesdays talk on my work in July. I'm definitely not a fan of public speaking, so it was a challenge!

August

Through August I was travelling quite a lot, but also went back to Leicester to see my family. Here is one of my mum and an ancient tree near were she lives.

September

In September one of my favourite shoots of the year came out. It was for Modern Weekly Menswear and we shot it the month before.

October

I shot the band Little Dragon's artwork and press for their new EP Lover Chanting. I love their music, so was really excited to work on this!

November

Amazing aerial performer Katherine Hardwick for Primary Paper.

December

Half the photos on my phone are of rainy bus windows, so here's some from the past week or two.

