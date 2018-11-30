it's the end of an era as alastair mckimm departs his role as i-D fashion director

Photograph by Ezra Petronio

Today marks Alastair McKimm’s last day as Fashion Director of i-D. We can’t thank him enough for the love, dedication and passion he has poured into the magazine’s pages during his five years in the role.



Alastair started his career way back when as a 20-something-year-old assistant to i-D’s then Fashion Director Edward Enninful in 2001. In the 17 years since, he has skyrocketed into one of the most in demand stylists working in the industry.

Alastair was appointed Fashion Director of i-D in 2013. Working with photographers including Mario Sorrenti, Collier Schorr, Inez & Vinoodh, David Sims, Willy Vanderperre, Craig McDean, Dan Jackson, and Amy Troost, he has gone on to create some of our most iconic covers and editorials since. From Rihanna, Adele, and Kendrick Lamar, to the Internet smashing Timothée Chalamet, it’s been a big, bold, brilliant adventure!

“During Alastair’s five years as Fashion Director we have transitioned i-D from a small independent style magazine into an award-winning global fashion media brand, and I can’t thank him enough for the pivotal role he has played in that journey,” says i-D’s Editor-in-Chief Holly Shackleton. “Not only has he created some of my favorite and most iconic images and covers of the last five years, he’s also become a much-loved friend and confidante. I wish Alastair the best of luck in his new chapter, and I look forward to his future contributions as part of the wider i-D family.”

“I started collecting i-D as a teenager and the magazine is the very reason I became a stylist,” Alastair says. “It’s been such an honor and a privilege to fashion direct alongside Holly and Graham over the last five years and I’m very proud of the work we’ve created together, working with a lot of my heroes along the way! I very much look forward to watching i-D flourish in its next chapter.”

So on behalf of the i-D team, thank you Alastair! It’s been a pleasure working with you and we wish you all the best for the future!

Here are our favorite covers of the last five years…

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.