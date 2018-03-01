fashion’s top business secrets from behind the scenes at the louis vuitton show

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Having celebrated the triumphant MAN shows, we’re back on track for Fashion East’s womenswear designer showcase at London Fashion Week — but first, we’re let in behind the scenes of the business of fashion; a world in which Lulu and the team are well schooled.

Stefan Cooke and Art School’s Eden Loweth attend the London Showrooms in Paris, where they attempt to sell their catwalk clobber to potential store buyers. In between checking up on the designers, Lulu makes a detour to Fashion East alumni Kim Jones’ last show as Artistic Director of menswear collections at luxury brand Louis Vuitton, featuring supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell walking the show-stopping final looks and a celebrity filled audience including David and Victoria Beckham and Neymar Jr.

Back at the showrooms, Art School’s genderless approach to fashion catch the eye of new store Shyness, and we explore their non-binary world in a fashion film centered on attitude, fluidity and icons of London nightlife. We’re also introduced to womenswear designer Supriya Lele, whose Indian heritage and West Midlands upbringing informs her designs, which highlight the contrast between feminine fragility and strength.

Finally, it’s all systems go as we wrap up with Fashion East’s autumn/winter 18 womenswear shows — but in true Fashion East style, days before the show, there’s room for a little surprise…