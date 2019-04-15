Photo by Jess Farran.

“Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything”

The Jewish Museum will open the first exhibit dedicated entirely to the imagination and legacy of Leonard Cohen, the late singer-songwriter. Cohen's own drawings and portraits of the poet will be on display, alongside commissioned works by artists like Jon Rafman and Kara Blake, in the multimedia gallery soundtracked by a number of Cohen's songs specially covered by Lou Doillon, Feist, Moby, and The National with Sufjan Stevens.

Through September 8, at the Jewish Museum.

“Burn This”

Landford Wilson’s “Burn This,” directed by Michael Mayer, finally opens this week after generating a bunch of early buzz. The play stars Adam Driver (we stan) and Keri Russell. According to the synopsis: “A mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers and their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore... BURN THIS is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.”

Opens April 16, at Hudson Theatre.

Tommy Genesis

i-D cover star Tommy Genesis, "the internet's most rebellious and underground rap queen" will take the stage this week, for an undoubtedly energetic performance. Starting out in film and fine arts, Tommy directs all her own videos including "100 Bad" and the explicit, but catchy as hell "Tommy." Tommy does it all. Definitely catch her in IRL.

On April 19 and 20, at Elsewhere.

Gus Dapperton

To celebrate the release of his debut album, Where Polly People Go To Read (on April 19) Gus Dapperton is throwing an album release party at Elsewhere. Everything Gus touches is brilliant, so we can't wait to hear the record in full! "When I started making music I had no goals other than to make music that was true to me. Because it made me happy and it made me feel. Nothing else," he says on Instagram. "I never thought I would be able to create an album or something so awfully whole. Things don't come so easily in that way. But after a year of constant stimulation from the ups and downs of love and hate I was able to make this."

On April 20, at Elsewhere.