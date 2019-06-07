muna’s ‘number one fan’ and everything else you need to listen to today

Photography Sandra Luk

Remember totally fearless LA band MUNA? Of course you do! Well... they’re back, Katie has a new haircut and they’ve just announced that their second album, Save The World will be released on 6 September. The trio say that lead single Number One Fan, which kicks off this week’s playlist, is about “recognising the negative voices in your head and learning to speak back to them.” Easier said than done, amirite? This banger should help with that. “It’s an incredibly liberating process, learning to love ourselves this way. In this culture, we are almost taught to look to other people to fill up some void in ourselves. What happens when we accept that we are already whole? We become our own icons.” There’s a super fun video too, directed by Issac Scneider.

Also making noise this week us UK producer and Frank Ocean pal Vegyn, who outdid the rest of us with his wild productivity and released a mixtape boasting – wait for it – 71 tracks. A little excessive but all very brilliant, Text While Driving If You Want To Meet God is named like an emo record and made up of samples and sketches designed to lure you into his world, warming you up for his forthcoming project in the process. We’ve stuck the 126bmp mixtape opener 4 Year Break at the top end of ours too. Enjoy, but do give the whole thing a go when you have a spare one hour and 26 minutes.

Guess who just jumped on the BTS bandwagon? It’s your girl Charli XCX, who has collaborated with Jin, Jimin and Jungkook on the hooky Dream Glow for the band’s forthcoming BTS World mobile game, due 26 June. More new music now from Channel Tres, Tove Lo, Seiho, GoldLink and Tyler, Uffie and Feadz (what is this, 2010?), Jai Paul, Spector, iris, feelswithcaps, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and plenty more. You’re welcome.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.