kali claire’s ‘fix my lonely’ and everything else you need to listen to this week

Is there anything better than the sound of stumbling across a new artist’s debut single and, upon first listen, you know you’re ready to stan. That’s how we felt when we came across 20-year-old Kali Claire’s new song FIX MY LONELY, the first taste of her debut EP Symptoms of a Teen, which is out next week. The song is unequivocally brilliant, all yearning vocals, warm synths and flecks of guitars. It’s like if Jessie Ware’s brand of lowkey dance pop had a sparky younger sibling who has had too many glasses of wine and is having a solo dance party in the kitchen. Brilliant.

Kali is joined by other excellence in the shape of Kindness and Seinabo Sey, whose funkified Lost Without You could well be the song to soundtrack some summer BBQs. Pop prince Shawn Mendes also has the crown for song of the summer in his sights with his breezy single If I Can’t Have You.

Meanwhile, Diplo and Tove Lo have teamed up for Win Win, the sort of subterranean poppers o’clock dance song that you know will go off in gay clubs the world over. There’s also new music from slowthai (who has his serious hat on), the return of BANKS, Tom Aspaul, Nadia Tehran, rockers black midi and pop royalty herself, Ms. Kylie Minogue. It’s bank holiday weekend, baby!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.