tyler, the creator's golf spring/summer 19 collection just landed

You’re taking a stroll down by the lake with Tyler, the Creator and friends, decked out head to toe in the very latest GOLF le FLEUR* by GOLF WANG. There are kids climbing trees, Tyler’s in a rowing boat and you’re about to go beat him at a card game in some kind of cave. No, this isn’t a dream… this is the campaign video for Golf le Fleur spring/summer 19. Directed by Tyler (or “Wolf Haley”), it’s a chill af, split-screen sunset adventure in which his new designs are paraded up and down the lakeside jetty.

Hitting stores -- online and 350 N Fairfax in LA -- on 6 July, the collection is playful as ever, spanning a very, very pleasing colour palate. Look out for highlights including a rose printed silk button down shirt, this heavenly red cardigan with a massive pink flower on the back and the much-speculated varsity jacket that Tyler is seen wearing in the video and which may or may not be a Lacoste collaboration. Only time will tell!

Fans will have noticed that, just in time for pride month, Tyler is also releasing rainbow GOLF le FLEUR* Converse sneakers, with rainbow soles and a metallic rainbow foil-stamped logo on the tongue. Oh and as @jahseh pointed out in the comments, look out for the moment that “lil man forgot where he was supposed to go” at 2:11. Smoothest about-turn ever.

