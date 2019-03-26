10 things you need to know about poppy l.a. teen dream, charlotte lawrence

Photography Luke Raymond

18-year-old Charlotte Lawrence has always wanted to be a musician. Born and raised in sunny Los Angeles, surrounded by her actor/director parents and their creative friends all turning their passions into careers, there’s no wonder she grew up fast. “I became so inspired by that,” she tells i-D. “Although sometimes I feel like I missed out on some of my childhood, I wouldn’t even be close to the place I am today without growing up in LA. The amount of talent and inspiration this city provides is incredible and I’m very grateful.”

It seems the young popstar has something of a knack for smashing deeply personal lyrics into frustratingly catchy choruses -- her 2018 single Keep Me Up isn’t your average relationship bop, it transpires, but a confessional about her anxiety. She calls her sound “alt-pop” but, at the same time, hates putting a label on things because she loves her “slow shit” too. “I love playing guitar or piano and writing very sad songs,” Charlotte says, “but I also love making fun dance songs that everyone can get happy to.” It’s her obsession with emotional music, the way it can affect people positively, that has set her on a mission to do the same with her own creations.

Currently mid-way through her European tour and gearing up to headline London’s Heaven on 3 April, we hassled Charlotte until she agreed to tell us everything about herself. Read on and get to know her better via these 10 fun facts...

1. At age 11, Charlotte wrote her first ever song and called it Your Love...

“It was before I even knew what having a boyfriend was, but I wrote a full love song. It starts with the lyrics, "I crushed a ship in the sea of love” and it was hilarious. I made a music video and everything!”

2. Then when she was 13, she performed at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery...

“I was a guest vocalist on one song with Gary Lightbody and his band Tired Pony.”

3. Perks of Being a Wallflower is her all-time favourite movie...

“While I don’t think my current music would necessarily fit as the soundtrack, I hope that my next wave of music will! That soundtrack set a high bar. There are so many talented artists a part of it.”

4. She broke out in 2018 with Keep Me Up , a song about her anxiety. But in 2019, there’s something else keeping her awake at night...

“My new puppy! Her name is Beau, she’s a Great Pyrenees, she is massive and eats everything in sight!”

5. She’s got a thing for Mr. Brightside...

“I love it! My dad would start every day by blaring that song in the car on the way to school.”

6. Her dad is Bill Lawrence, the creator of Scrubs...

“The Season 8 finale is my favourite episode. I think it was called My Finale. It was when my dad left and every person from the show was there, going down memory lane. My dad had everyone come on set at the end and it was so beautiful and sad.”

7. And he’s given her some quality advice over the years...

"The best piece of advice he’s given me is to keep doing what you love until you stop loving it."

8. She’s best pals with Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner...

“All my friends fucking crushing it in their professions right now. They inspire me.”

9. If her friendship group was a fictional crew, they’d be the underwater pals from...

“SpongeBob Squarepants. We are all different characters but still love each other in our own ways.”

10. Last but by no means least, she’s a bendy creep with a crooked pinky finger ;)

“I slammed it in the bathroom door when I was little. I've also broken some limbs, can wiggle my ears and I'm double jointed in almost all parts of my body.”

