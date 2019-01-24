important: frank ocean covered sza

Left: Photography Frank Ocean. Right: Photography Petra Collins.

Frank Ocean’s musical output since releasing Blonde has been modest, to say the least. The last trace we got was a couple of (outstanding) verses on Travis Scott’s Carousel, the second track on instant classic Astroworld. Before that, it was a verse on A$AP Rocky’s Purity, off his album Testing, back in May. In fact, the only solo track Frank released in 2018 was a cover of Moon River on Valentine’s Day.

One can only hope then, that this snippet of Frank covering SZA’s The Weekend, taken from her debut album CTRL, is a sign of good things to come. Playing out of a car speaker, the track certainly sounds studio quality and not simply Frank trolling with an in-car karaoke rendition.

SZA herself, a contemporary of Frank’s in her penchant for late releases and periods of total evanescence, has remained somewhat quiet over the past few months. Having deleted all of her Instagram posts -- a statement of intent to start something new and exciting if I ever saw one -- one can only hope that she is mere days away from releasing new music too.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.