important: frank ocean covered sza
Would you like to hear Frank cover ‘CTRL’ standout track, ‘The Weekend’? Yes, you would!
Left: Photography Frank Ocean. Right: Photography Petra Collins.
Frank Ocean’s musical output since releasing Blonde has been modest, to say the least. The last trace we got was a couple of (outstanding) verses on Travis Scott’s Carousel, the second track on instant classic Astroworld. Before that, it was a verse on A$AP Rocky’s Purity, off his album Testing, back in May. In fact, the only solo track Frank released in 2018 was a cover of Moon River on Valentine’s Day.
One can only hope then, that this snippet of Frank covering SZA’s The Weekend, taken from her debut album CTRL, is a sign of good things to come. Playing out of a car speaker, the track certainly sounds studio quality and not simply Frank trolling with an in-car karaoke rendition.
SZA herself, a contemporary of Frank’s in her penchant for late releases and periods of total evanescence, has remained somewhat quiet over the past few months. Having deleted all of her Instagram posts -- a statement of intent to start something new and exciting if I ever saw one -- one can only hope that she is mere days away from releasing new music too.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.