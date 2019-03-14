marine serre launches menswear

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Marine Serre was famously described by the late, great Karl Lagerfeld as “1m 50, but a will of steel”. Which just about sums up this most revolutionary of young French designers, who, in just three seasons has gone from relative unknown fashion graduate to LVMH Prize winner to Paris’ most exciting young talent with a global list of stockists. The latest of those? SSENSE. Who’ve just launched Marine’s first menswear capsule collection.



“SSENSE believes in working with young, talented designers such as Marine Serre, who continues to deliver visually striking and memorable designs. We’re really excited to have exclusively launched her debut menswear collection,” says Federico Barassi, SSENSE Senior Director of Menswear Buying at SSENSE. “Within hours of launching the collection, we’ve already seen great interest from our customers. We’re looking forward to the second delivery coming next month.”

Marine’s debut menswear capsule features many of the trademarks the designer has made own in her short career -- crescent moons, technical fabrics, and what she calls her “upcycled futurewear”. The menswear offering is 22 pieces strong, and ranges from deconstructed chore jackets to upcycled blanket jackets, one-piece cycling suits and tie dye tracksuits. It’s very 90s, very cool, very sports, very casual. We can’t wait to see what she does next with her menswear offerings.

