dreadit's 100 best horror movies of all time

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre still

It’s finally October. Everyone’s favorite month. The awful heat of summer has gone, it’s getting dark, it’s getting cold, you can stop pretending to have lots of fun outdoors socializing. Now you can stay at home, put on your slippers and watch hundreds of hours of terrifying movies. The only hard part about this situation is figuring out what to watch, but that’s been done for you by the internet's most fervent horror fans, those who dwell in Dreadit, the definitive subreddit devoted to the topic.

Every couple of years the Dreadit community vote on their top 50 horror films, but this year there were so many submissions, it had to be expanded to 100. Ranging from 1922’s hot ticket Nosferatu, a German expressionist take on Vampires, right up to 2018’s post-apocalyptic A Quiet Place (coincidentally both silent movies), there's something for everyone. The guidelines for voting were simple: “No subgenre, no time period, no country of origin, no nothing. Just an all-encompassing best of the best, cream of the crop, crème de la crème!” Dreadit states. Ideally you’ll make your way through this list by Halloween, so you should plan to watch at least three of these per day. Clear your calendar and get cosy.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.