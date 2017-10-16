straight ups: street style from madrid fashion week

Photography by Enric Roig

Karim Boumjimar, 19 years old

What do you do?

I study art.



What have been some of your favorite runway shows?

Chromosome Residence, of course, and Maria ke Fisherman.

What does Madrid have that no other city has?

Madrid is super cool. There are tons of Humana stores and, once in awhile, I take the Humana Madrid tour, which involves going around everywhere. And of course, there's the ham and the tapas.



@beigetype

Charlie McCosker, 19 years old

Where are you from?

From Donegal, Ireland.



What have been some of your favorite runway shows?

I loved the global idea of everything that surrounded Maria ke Fisherman; it was a fun show. But I felt completely transported by Hotel Palomo and its energy throughout the whole event. When it ended, it was electrifying. It conveyed a feeling of change.



Palomo is exploring expression and gender fluidity and bringing light to these issues in the world of beauty. I felt a tremendous sense of honor to be one of the models who participated in the show because not everything revolves around the guys, but around being yourself and feeling accepted and celebrated for that. I also felt an incredible sense of power being part of this movement.

What does Madrid have that no other city has?

This was the first time that I traveled to Madrid and I'm hooked. I want to come back and I want to live here. The energy is new and electrifying: Everything around me made me feel alive, like we're challenging stigma and stereotypes through art. I think Madrid is a beautiful city and it's important for all of us to pay attention to it because something big is being born here.

@charliemccosker

Johan Zoo and Daniel del Valle, 23 and 22 years old

What do you do?

Daniel: I'm an artist.

Johan: I'm an artist and photographer.



What have your favorite shows been?

Daniel: No doubt, Palomo and Juan Vidal.

Johan: Palomo Spain, of course.



What does Madrid have that no other city has?

Daniel: The best of a big city and the best of a small city.

Johan: The environment, the ease with which you can everything here, and, of course, the sun.

And where's the best place to go party?

Daniel: My friends' place.

Johan: A friend's home.

@ blanket667

@thevxlley

Joel Kurasinski

What do you do?

I'm a hacker, model, singer—I'm recording my first album—and hopeless drunk.



What have been your favorite shows?

The ones of my bros Miguel Becer (ManéMané) and Pepa Salazar. I also loved the grand visual spectacle of Palomo and the uniqueness of Maria ke Fisherman.



What does Madrid have that no other city has?

The beach... [Laughs] No way, [Madrid has] Ildu [Ilduara Vandall, the Spanish art director]. ♥

What's the best place to go party?

Cha Chá or Infierno, but the most important thing is the after party.

@joelkurasinski

Laura Vandall

What do you do?

I'm a fashion and music video stylist. I'm also a promoter at the Cha Chá Club.



What have been your favorite shows?

ManéMané, Palomo Spain, Pepa Salazar, and Maria ke Fisherman.



What does Madrid have that no other city has?

The perfect mix of creative people, good food, and good times. And it's pretty cheap. [Laughs]

And what's the best place to party?

Cha Chá the club. [Winks].

@lauravandall

Kai Landre, 17 years old



What do you do?

I paint and sing.



What have been your favorite shows?

Palomo Spain and Chromosome Residence.



What's your favorite place to party?

Club 0, in Razzmatazz.



kai.landre

María Simun, 22 years old

What do you do?

I design clothes and I'm a stylist.



What have been your favorite shows?

I couldn't choose one, but my favorite moments were the bags of ManéMané, the closing of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada with the incredible wedding dress while they played "Resistiré", and boarding a boat to see the show of Maria ke Fisherman.



What does Madrid have that no other city has?

It's charming and has great vibes. I don't know—in Madrid, all the creative people from Spain seem to meet and no one judges anyone. It's all cool.

And what's the best place to party?

Really, I don't go out to clubs. I really prefer just roaming the streets with my friends. I always have other plans that don't include clubbing. But this Thursday, the 28th, my friend @dylanthegypsy is coming from New York to spin at Infierno (Sala Taboo), and I think that Albany will sing and that Raw Souljas will be there, too.

@mariasimun

