rihanna is releasing her first book

While Rihanna finishes up her long-awaited, much-agonized over album, she is tiding fans over with another release — her first book. According to a Phaidon, which will drop the book on October 10, the 504-page visual autobiography will include over 1,000 photographs of her “life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur” many which have never been seen. The book, appropriately, is also called Rihanna, lest we become confused.

“I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years, and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody,” Rihanna said in a statement. Five years is a long time in the life of one of the most photographed women on the planet — in that time she even appeared on the cover of i-D, photographed by Paolo Roversi, along with the many paparazzi shots of her drinking wine on the street.

Last month, Cardi B reportedly paid $111K for a signed copy during a charity auction at Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball, which benefits her Clara Lionel Foundation that funds education and emergency response programs around the world. While it seems like a small price to pay for an intimate look into the multi-talented star’s life, fans can get their own signed copy for a steal at $5,500.

While it’s starting to feel like she’ll release anything other than her new album — she’s started her fashion house with LVMH, unleashed the Savage X Fenty spectacle upon the world, and upended the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty in the years since Anti. Is there anything Rihanna can’t do (to put off working on new music)? We think not.

Check out the trailer below to see inside the book.