nicki minaj and fendi have teamed up for a capsule collection

Photography Steven Klein

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

A Nicki Minaj and Fendi collaboration was never going to be a low key affair. Nicki is, after all, not known for being a shrinking violet (although she might wear a violet wig on occasion). In fact, just take a look at her past looks and you’ll see that low key isn’t even in Nicki's vocabulary.

So finally, after teasing a team-up back in July, Nicki and Fendi dropped their long awaited Fendi Prints On x Nicki Minaj on 16 October, and it's predictably a Big Deal. Referencing the rapper’s banger “Chun-Li” — on which Nicki brags about “Bentley tints on / Fendi prints on" — the collection is the latest in Fendi’s FF Series, a number of capsule collections that puts the fashion house’s iconic FF logo front and centre.

The Fendi Prints On x Nicki Minaj campaign was shot poolside by a pool by legendary photographer Steven Klein and is as outrageously fabulous as you’d expect. Nicki is flanked by a number of shirtless hunks and badass women, positively dripping in Italian glamour. In fact, Nicki was so excited about her collab with the fashion house, that last month she released a song featuring PnB Rock and Murda Beatz called “Fendi”.

The line, which includes both mens and womenswear, is a perfect encapsulation of Nicki’s more-is-more philosophy. The loud and proud leisurewear includes tracksuits, sneakers and T-shirts emblazoned with Nicki’s face (naturally). Meanwhile, higher end pieces blend high-octane glamor with kaleidoscopic futurism, including cropped reflective jackets, a hot pink shearling bomber festooned with Double-F prints, and a very Minaj-esque body-hugging viscose dress.

Speaking to Elle about the collection, Nicki said: "I want to make clothes that make girls with my body look sexy. What I want [to tell] girls is not necessarily, ‘Go and gain weight and have a big booty,’ but ‘If you do have curves, be proud of it, flaunt it—love the skin you’re in." Who can complain about that, eh?

The Fendi Prints On x Nicki Minaj is available now from the Fendi website and in selected stores.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.