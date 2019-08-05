hear lana del rey's spooky cover of 'season of the witch'

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark first caught our eye with it’s terrifying trailer and the promise of an André Øvredal-directed and Guillermo del Toro-produced fright fest. But the news that Lana Del Rey has made a spooky cover of Donovan’s folky 1966 track “Season of the Witch” for the film will have us flocking to the theater while we wait for the release of Norman Fucking Rockwell. As there couldn’t be a witchy, emo queen more perfect for the job.

A new clip of the film teases Lana’s song and somehow her soulful vocals make everything seem less frightening—despite the fact that the film is about a group of teens in the sleepy town of Mill Valley, where a number of gruesome murders have taken place and giant scary monsters are on the loose. See for yourselves.