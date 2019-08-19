this supreme burner phone has us ready to delete all our apps

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the release of a new Supreme lookbook will invariably include some extremely strange and impractical products, and that we will invariably want to buy them in spite of their strangeness and impracticality. Jane Austen wrote that, we think.

Anyway, in the past Supreme have given us the branded brick, harmonica, calculator, hammer, tape measure, pinball machine and even a tent, so it’s no surprise that their latest lookbook drop continues the tradition. Alongside the obligatory puffas, leather coats and some seriously coppable stripy jumpers, there’s also a Supreme Honda motorcycle (yep, really) and a Supreme burner phone that we’re already pining for.

Imagine a world without notifications, without the pressure to FaceTune all your fit pics, without the constant roar of Twitter arguing about vaccinating kids and vegan sausage rolls. Imagine, if you can, the peace and quiet. And imagine that you also have a really sick Supreme phone.

No prices have been announced for the burner phone just yet (available in both black and classic red colourways), nor the rest of Supreme’s AW19 collection, but their latest offering poses a moral dilemma for all diehard hypebeast fans. What is the point, after all, in having a super cool phone that you queued for like, 18 hours in the rain for, if that phone does not have the capabilities to allow you to brag about it on Instagram?

Makes u think.

